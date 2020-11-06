Wotherspoon, Alma J.
November 19, 1921 - November 4, 2020
Alma J. Wotherspoon, age 98, of Kearney, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society – St. John's in Kearney.
Alma was born November 19, 1921 in Moorehead, IA, to Chester and Irene (Currie) Bailey. She grew up in Omaha and graduated from Omaha South High School. Alma attended Omaha University, where she met her future husband Allen Wotherspoon. They were married on December 2, 1943 in Tucson, AZ. She was a loving wife, and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. She generously volunteered her time and talents to Jobs Daughters, Demolay, P.E.O., Eastern Star, D.A.R., and Nebraska Methodist Hospital. Alma had been an active member of her church in Omaha and Green Valley, Arizona.
Alma is survived by her daughter, Linda and Kent Schroeder of Kearney, NE; sons, Wayne Wotherspoon and Laurie Roush of Omaha, NE; Keith and Linda Wotherspoon of Stafford, VA; sister, Barbara and Clair Soseman of Omaha, NE; 7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Alma was preceded in death by her husband, three sisters and their spouses, one granddaughter, and one daughter-in-law.
Private family services and burial will be held at Forrest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha, NE, at a later date. Memorials are suggested to St. John's in Kearney. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com
to leave a tribute, memory, or condolence.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Services
2421 Avenue A, Kearney, NE 68848 | 308-237-2259
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.