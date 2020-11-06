Shropshire, Michael R.



February 15, 1984 - October 29, 2020



Age 36. Michael spent the majority of his years in Bellevue, NE. He attended Bellevue East High School. Michael worked various jobs including a forklift driver at Sygenta in Omaha, then went into landscaping and made it to the top, driving mowers and the snowplow. Michael was a carpenter at home, loved to go camping and was clever when electronics needed to be hooked up.



Preceded in death by brother, Terry Lee Shropshire; niece, Brittany Rachelle Shropshire; grandmother, Shirley Mae Ferguson Adkins; grandfather, Orvel Leroy Adkins; grandmother, Shirley Ann Griffis; father-in-law, Dick Allen Stuart.



Family members left to mourn his passing are wife, Jennifer Kay Stuart-Shropshire; children, Kearston Stuart and T.J. Correa; mother, Judith Mae Adkins Shropshire Carr; sister, Layla Sue Ann Shropshire La Francis; grandson, Xavier Stuart Lewis; granddaughters, Leenah Stuart and Clara Correa.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, Nov. 8th, 2pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Inurnment: Monday, Nov. 9th, 10am at Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials to be directed by the family.



BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL



Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE



(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.