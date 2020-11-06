Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Pauline Marie Linder
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Linder, Pauline Marie

June 20, 1941 - November 4, 2020

Age 79 of Gretna, NE.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, 10am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 W. Angus Road, Gretna, NE.

VISITATION: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, 5-7pm, with 7pm Rosary, at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, NE. Interment: Ashland Cemetery. Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Gretna, NE. Funeral will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

MARCY MORTUARY

104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Marcy Mortuary
104 North 15th, Ashland, NE 68003
Nov
8
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Marcy Mortuary
104 North 15th, Ashland, NE 68003
Nov
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
508 W. Angus Road, Gretna, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Marcy Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.