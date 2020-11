Linder, Pauline MarieJune 20, 1941 - November 4, 2020Age 79 of Gretna, NE.MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, 10am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 W. Angus Road, Gretna, NE.VISITATION: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, 5-7pm, with 7pm Rosary, at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, NE. Interment: Ashland Cemetery. Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Gretna, NE. Funeral will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.MARCY MORTUARY104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343