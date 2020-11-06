Boege, Allan H.Age 90 - November 4, 2020Preceded in death by his parents, Hilbert and Florence Boege; wife, Lorraine Boege; grandson, Heath Boege. Survived by sons, Glen (Mary), Scott (Susan), Jeff, and James; daughter, Lee Ann (John) Anderson; grandchildren, Heather, Erika, and Amy; great-grandchildren, Bennett, Brady, and Leslie; brothers, Clyde, Paul (Susan), and John (Mary); sisters, Audrey Stafford and Joan Miron; special friend, Marlene Kramer; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, November 9, 10:30am at St Wenceslaus Catholic Church (15353 Pacific St) with VISITATION one hour prior. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery with Military Honors.BETHANY FUNERAL HOME82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com