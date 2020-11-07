Roberts, John PatrickJanuary 6, 1984 - November 2, 2020Preceded in death by his mother, Karen (Hadley) Roberts; Aunt, Patricia ReedSurvived by his father and stepmother, Jon (Roxanne Larson-Roberts) Roberts; brother, Michael Roberts, step siblings, Andrea Larson and Benjamin Larson; his extended family.Private family interment of John's urn in Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Camp COHOLO.John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & CrematoryPacific Street Chapel14151 Pacific Street402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com