Salvatore W. "Sam" Franco
Franco, Salvatore W. "Sam"

February 5, 1919 - November 4, 2020

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Saturday, November 7th from 9am to 10am, at Christ the King Catholic Church (654 S. 86th St.) followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Creighton Prep, Marian High School or Skutt Catholic High School.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
654 S. 86th St.
Nov
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
a loved one
November 5, 2020
To our dear Franco family, We were saddened to hear of Grandpa Sam's passing. I have many fond memories of learning Roll out the Barrel to sing with Molly and Grandpa Sam. He was such a character! His warmth and big heart will live on through your memories you share with Gracie, Lucy and all his great-grandchildren. You remain in our thoughts and prayers. Jeanette, Oystein, Olive and Gus
The Solberg Family
November 5, 2020
I have fond memories os Sam when my Divine Mercy Ministry Volunteers were able to go to Care Center to pray with the Residents.
Jo Holloway
November 5, 2020
Dear Carol, Terry, Mike, Lynn and Mary Jo, and all the Franco's, I am saddened to hear about Sam, what a warrior he was, and am sending you all my heartfelt wishes at this time. Love, Kathleen Franco
Kathleen Franco
November 5, 2020
Daniel Franco
November 5, 2020