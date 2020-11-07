Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Berna Jean Korff
Korff, Berna Jean

September 15, 1929 - November 4, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Maybelle Clark; husband, Donald Korff; son, Michael Korff; grandson, David Korff. Survived by children, Stephen (Laurie) Korff, James (Lisa) Korff, Kathy Frahm; grandchildren, Andrew Korff, Megan (Kirk) Fetters, Samuel, Peter and Kylie Korff, Courtney, Caroline and Christian Frahm.

A MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL, Saturday, Nov. 28, 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church. Inurnment, Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Christ the King Catholic Church, Salvation Army or Arthritis Foundation. The service will be Live Streamed at the following link:

https://boxcast.tv/view/berna-jean-korff-zpdfpbi24fqv5l4zrlt1

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.