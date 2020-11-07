Menu
Sidney L. "Skip" Tallant
Tallant, Sidney L. "Skip"

October 25, 1954 - November 5, 2020

Preceded in death by father, Sidney; brother, Steven. Survived by wife, Norma Tallant; significant other, Sheila Anderson; daughters: Angela (John), Amy (Nic), Allison Tallant; mother, Sylvia Tallant; grandchildren: Justin, Miranda, Nicholas, Noah; great-grandsons: Jaxon and Arkadian; brother, Scott Tallant.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 12:45pm at Springfield Cemetery, Springfield, NE.

To leave a condolence, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 7, 2020.
