Schlafman, Donald John MSgt USAF (Ret)April 4, 1934 - November 5, 2020Age 86. Preceded in death by parents, John and Theresa Schlafman; sister, Alyce Hoyer.Survived by wife of 62 years, Marilyn; son, Don Schlafman, Jr.; daughter, Melinda Cebull (Peter); grandchildren, Rachel and Nicholas Cebull; sisters, Blanche Gohering and Jeanne Eman.VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, November 8th, 5–7pm, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, November 9th, 10am, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view video of the service, go to the Schlafman obituary at the website below. Military Honors: United States Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials: First Presbyterian of Bellevue and Endless Journey Hospice ( www.endlessjourneyhospice.com ).BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com