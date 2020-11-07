Schlafman, Donald John MSgt USAF (Ret)
April 4, 1934 - November 5, 2020
Age 86. Preceded in death by parents, John and Theresa Schlafman; sister, Alyce Hoyer.
Survived by wife of 62 years, Marilyn; son, Don Schlafman, Jr.; daughter, Melinda Cebull (Peter); grandchildren, Rachel and Nicholas Cebull; sisters, Blanche Gohering and Jeanne Eman.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, November 8th, 5–7pm, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, November 9th, 10am, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view video of the service, go to the Schlafman obituary at the website below. Military Honors: United States Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials: First Presbyterian of Bellevue and Endless Journey Hospice (www.endlessjourneyhospice.com
).
BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE
(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.