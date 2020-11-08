Carlson, Elizabeth "Betty" Jean PflastererDecember 18, 1925 - May 9, 2020Known for her sense of humor and warm hospitality, Betty was a woman of strong faith who had a knack for connecting with people of all ages throughout her 94 years of life. Betty is survived by her son, Alan (Karen) Carlson; and daughter, Judy (Ken) Nanfito; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Ben) Godbey, Anne (Matt) Sutton, Sally (Dave) Rhodes, Samuel Nanfito and Eric (Kaitlin) Nanfito; nine great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Carlson; parents, Claude and Jennie Pflasterer; and brothers, Forrest and Donald Pflasterer. We thank Care Consultants for the Aging, Flaherty Senior Consulting and CHI Hospice for their assistance in her final months. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or Nebraska Children's Home Society.The virtual service may be viewed at 1pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020, on the "Trinity North Omaha" Facebook page.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000