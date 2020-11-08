Wickham, Glorian "Mick"



September 30, 1921 - October 29, 2020



Glorian "Mick" Wickham age 99 of Gravois Mills, MO previously of Fremont, NE and Valley, NE passed away Thursday October 29, 2020.



She was born on September 30, 1921 to Nona Hassen and Robert Willmer. She attended Midland Lutheran College in Fremont and married Edgar "Wick" Wickham of Tekamah, NE on March 8, 1942. Mick started her career with Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) in 1959 in Valley and retired from there in 1986 out of the Omaha office. Mick and Wick enjoyed traveling with his Air Force unit and spending time at their cabin in Lake of the Ozarks. She has been to 48 of the 50 states and England, Scotland, and Greece. Mick was an avid bowler and was proud to attend 40 National Tournaments.



Survivors include her daughter, Jane (Glenn) Robinson of Gravois Mills, 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Doris Arnold and Lois Buchardt, sons Fred and Tom Wickham, and great granddaughter Sara Robinson.



In keeping with her wishes, she was cremated and a Service will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to any local animal shelter as Mick was known for her love of animals.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.