Nath, Marise Mae GardnerApril 19, 1934 - October 25, 2020Age 86, passed away October 25, 2020. She was born April 19, 1934. Survived by brothers, Bernell (Sharon), Jerry (Sharon) Gardner; children, Michael (Kim), Steven and Carrie; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and their families. Preceded by parents, Leonard "Happy" Gardner and Anne Gardner; sister, Darlene Gardner Sullivan (Bill).A Celebration of Life will be held at a further time when it is safe for all to gather, both in Omaha NE and in Fairview MT.CHAPEL OF MEMORIES9001 Arbor Street #111 | 402-551-1011