Nath, Marise Mae Gardner
April 19, 1934 - October 25, 2020
Age 86, passed away October 25, 2020. She was born April 19, 1934. Survived by brothers, Bernell (Sharon), Jerry (Sharon) Gardner; children, Michael (Kim), Steven and Carrie; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and their families. Preceded by parents, Leonard "Happy" Gardner and Anne Gardner; sister, Darlene Gardner Sullivan (Bill).
A Celebration of Life will be held at a further time when it is safe for all to gather, both in Omaha NE and in Fairview MT.
CHAPEL OF MEMORIES
9001 Arbor Street #111 | 402-551-1011omahachapelofmemories.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.