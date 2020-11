Mather, Donna Jean (Nekonchuk)



March 6, 1931 - November 4, 2020



Donna is survived by her six children: Carolyn (Keith) Massey, Mark (Ruth) Nekonchuk, Michael (Patty) Nekonchuk, Susan (Bob) Pearson, Connie (Mark) Chickinelli, Diane Gronseth; 16 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren.



Mom, born in Omaha, moved to Colorado in the early 70's and went to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded by the beautiful mountains she loved.



The family will celebrate her life at a later date.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.