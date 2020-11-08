Parsons, Carolee A. (Smith)
February 14, 1955 - November 2, 2020
Recent resident of Hooper NE, formally of Fremont and Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Ruby Smith; son, Dustin Adcock; and brother, Von Smith. Survived by brother, Craig Smith.
Services are pending and will be held at a later date. Condolences, trumpmemorials.com
