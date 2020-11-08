Newman, Lloyd L.September 30, 1943 - November 5, 2020Springfield. Lloyd Lyle Newman, of Springfield NE, passed away in his home at Villa Springs on November 5, 2020. He was born September 30, 1943 in Imperial, NE to Lyle and Pearl Newman. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Pearl Newman. He is survived by his sister, Sandra Linse; his brother, Larry Newman; his 3 sons and their families, Troy (Deedra) Newman, Tab (Misty) Newman, Tom (Jeanna) Newman; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; and 2 step-great-grandchildren.CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE 10am Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Roeder Mortuary 11710 Standing Stone Dr. Gretna.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090