John C. Durr
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
Durr, John C.

October 9, 1958 - October 30, 2020

John was preceded in death by his father, Kermit Durr. He is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie T. Heller Durr; mother, Joan Durr; his siblings, Terri Cash, Martha Wenzl, Garry Durr, Suzanne Schonberner, Kevin Durr, Julie Kucera, Jacqueline Pfeiffer, Joe Durr and Jamie Meier; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

VISITATION to be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5–6pm at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 S. 118th St., Omaha, NE. 68144, with a Vigil Service to follow. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL to take place on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Burial Resurrection Cemetery

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
Nov
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
3405 S. 118th St., Omaha, Nebraska
Nov
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
