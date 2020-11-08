Durr, John C.



October 9, 1958 - October 30, 2020



John was preceded in death by his father, Kermit Durr. He is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie T. Heller Durr; mother, Joan Durr; his siblings, Terri Cash, Martha Wenzl, Garry Durr, Suzanne Schonberner, Kevin Durr, Julie Kucera, Jacqueline Pfeiffer, Joe Durr and Jamie Meier; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.



VISITATION to be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5–6pm at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 S. 118th St., Omaha, NE. 68144, with a Vigil Service to follow. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL to take place on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Burial Resurrection Cemetery



BETHANY FUNERAL HOME



82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.