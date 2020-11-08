Jones, Lee RoyDecember 10, 1930 - October 18, 2020Preceded in death by parents, Alva and Letha Jones; brother, Willard Jones; sister, Marian "Jean" Connor and her husband, Everett; great grandson, Ryder Richards. Survived by his wife of 68 years, Joann (Adams) Jones; sister-in-law, Fern Jones; brother, Gerald Jones (Janet); daughters, Janna Richards, Teresa Jones, Kaaren Hagge (Lyn Schneider); and adopted daughter, Kelly Kerwin Cramer; grandchildren, Erin Crumbliss (Chris), Alyssa Richards (Joe Tarver), Robin Richards (Shane Smoot), Kyle Richards, Jenay Baethke (Cade), Mary Wistrom, and Jacob Wistrom (Jodi); great grandchildren, Mallory, Sam, Stu, and Charlotte Crumbliss, Sydney Mann, Benjamin and Charly Ray Peterson, Jackson and Keegan Richards, Gabriel Brandt, Jordan Mayo, Jagr, Nash, and Banks Baethke; friends, Lou and Shirley Chaffee; and beloved extended family and friends.Private Family Service. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Library Commission, Talking Book and Braille Service, The Atrium, 1200 N Street, Suite 120, Lincoln, Nebraska and IBEW Local 22 Scholarship Fund, 8946 L Street, Omaha, NE 68127.