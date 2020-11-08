Santos, Doris Mae



June 5, 1930 - November 5, 2020



Age 90. Doris enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens, her cake decorating business, teaching quilting at Adult Education and her genealogy research of her entire family.



Preceded in death by parents, Howard and Anna Cook; brother, George Cook. Survived by husband, Uvaldino Santos, Jr.; daughters, Malinda Redman (Mark Villamil) and Valda Santos; grandchildren, Roy Redman IV and Alexa Redman; sister, Margaret Hardesty.



VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, November 11th, 5-7pm, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, November 12th, 2pm, Omaha National Cemetery.



BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL



Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE



(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.