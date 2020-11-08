Menu
Doris Mae Santos
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Santos, Doris Mae

June 5, 1930 - November 5, 2020

Age 90. Doris enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens, her cake decorating business, teaching quilting at Adult Education and her genealogy research of her entire family.

Preceded in death by parents, Howard and Anna Cook; brother, George Cook. Survived by husband, Uvaldino Santos, Jr.; daughters, Malinda Redman (Mark Villamil) and Valda Santos; grandchildren, Roy Redman IV and Alexa Redman; sister, Margaret Hardesty.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, November 11th, 5-7pm, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, November 12th, 2pm, Omaha National Cemetery.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Nov
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
2202 Hancock, Bellevue, NE 68005
Nov
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
