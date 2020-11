Morin, Penny M.



September 21, 1960 - November 5, 2020



Age 60 of La Platte.



VISITATION: Tuesday, November 10, 4-8pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, November 11, 10:30am, all at Mortuary. *COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at Mortuary* Final Resting Place: La Platte Cemetery. Memorials to the family.



ROBY FUNERAL HOME



Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.