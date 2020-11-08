O'Rourke, Rev. Charles J.



November 1, 1930 - November 6, 2020



Father Charles Joseph O'Rourke died on November 6, 2020 in Papillion, NE. Father O'Rourke was born on November 1, 1930 in Missouri Valley, IA to Charles O'Rourke and Mary (Walsh) O'Rourke. He was preceded in death by his brothers, James, Donald (Shirley) O'Rourke; and sisters, Mary, Patricia (Victor Don Shea) and Irene (Francis) Green; and brother-in-law Gerald Gubbels. He is survived by two of his sisters, Rita Gubbels and Sister Jeanne O'Rourke RSM of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.



He joined the Columban Fathers as a high school student and was ordained at St. Columban's Major Seminary in Milton, MA in 1957. From 1958 till 1985, he was mostly on the missions in South Korea. Upon returning to the United States, he pastored Korean Catholic communities in Chicago, Los Angeles and Omaha. After a transfer to the Columban headquarters in Bellevue, he continued ministry to the Korean Catholics of the area and to Contemplative Prayer.



VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, November 10th, 4-7pm with Vigil Service at 7pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bellevue. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, November 11th, 10:30am, St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bellevue. Inurnment: Friday, November 13th, 11am at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Omaha



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.