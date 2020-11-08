Stohler, Thomas M."Tom"March 6, 1946 - November 5, 2020Age 74, Council Bluffs, passed away at Methodist Jennie Edmundson. Tom was born, March 6, 1946 in Omaha to the late Meredith and Corann (Butts) Stohler and proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps. He was united in marriage to Margie Kulczewski in 1978. Tom worked for over 40 years at US West-Qwest and is preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Vance Thomas Twiehaus. Survivors include wife of 42 years, Margie; son, Jonathan (Mindy) Stohler, Omaha; daughter, Meredith Anne Stohler, Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Alexander and Ian Stohler, Preston Randall; brother, Todd Michael (Lori) Stohler, Omaha; sisters, Robynn Lu (David) Bunz, Utah, Susan Lynn (Herbert) Twiehaus, Lincoln, NE; nieces and nephews; in-laws.VISITATION Tuesday 10-11am followed by MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am at St. Patrick's Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery with Military Rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Luncheon to follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Memorials to St. Albert and St. Robert's Schools.CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRINGBayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com