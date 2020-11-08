Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bernard F. "Barney" Wellman
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
Wellman, Bernard F. "Barney"

June 13, 1924 - November 6, 2020

Of Neola, IA. Barney farmed from 1958–1985 and then worked in the Athletic Department at UNO for 20 years. Preceded by parents, Bernard J. "Ben" and Mary (Winneke) Wellman; wife, Darlene in 2017; brother, Paul T. Wellman; and sister, Pauline O'Brien. Survived by his daughter, Mary Ann (Tod) Conrad of Omaha; sons, John (Marsha) Wellman, Dave (Tracy) Wellman, Jim Wellman all of Neola; 6 grandchildren, John (Mandy) Conrad, Jenna and David Conrad, Laura (Jake) Cool, Jon Wellman, Ben Wellman, 3 great-grandchildren, Jack, Clayton and Tennason; sister, Cecilia Wingate of New Lenox, IL; many nieces and nephews.

OPEN VISITATION, Monday, 2-6pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private Funeral Service on Tuesday at the Funeral Home with Burial following in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Neola. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Neola.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.