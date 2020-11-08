Berkland, Charlotte M.
December 8, 1929 - November 4, 2020
Charlotte M. Berkland, formerly of Morris, IL, passed away on November 4, 2020, in Omaha. She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Ed) Baburek; and sister, Julia Thompson. In addition to her parents, Vernon and Ethel Johnson; she was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman; son, Thomas E. Berkland; brother, Donald Johnson; and sisters, Mabel Fight, Ruth Greve and Pearl Laing.
Memorials may be given to the animal rescue of the donor's choice. GRAVESIDE SERVICES will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 3pm at Saratoga Cemetery in Morris with Pastor Patrick Lohse officiating. Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.