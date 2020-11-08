Menu
Jennifer Marie Peavy
1986 - 2020
BORN
1986
DIED
2020
Peavy, Jennifer Marie

March 6, 1986 - November 5, 2020

Age 34, of Omaha, NE. Passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born on March 6, 1986 to Mike and Rhonda Peavy. She was a loving daughter, sister and aunt. Jen was a free spirit who loved to laugh. She was loving and caring to those around her, and always to her patients. She was also known for her creative cooking and fabulous baked goods. We will miss her bright smile and contagious laugh. Our Jen is now home with her grandparents whom she has missed dearly in this life.

Survived by her mother and father, Mike and Rhonda Peavy; brother, Matt Peavy (Jeena Davis); sister and brother-in-law, Mandy and Josh Cordoba; nieces, Evie and Elaina; and nephew, Ethan. Preceded in death by her beloved grandmother and grandfather, Floyd and Doris Polsley.

A Celebration of Life is planned for June 12, 2021.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
Mike & Rhonda I am so sorry for your loss. Nothing has to be more difficult. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Lynn Loveless
November 8, 2020