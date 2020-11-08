Frink, Rand



December 7, 1954 - October 29, 2020



Rand is preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Jane (Sepko) Frink, only two years ago. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Robert Frink and Capitola (Flynn) Frink, both of Washington, IA. He is survived by his brother, Brad Frink.



Rand graduated from Westside High School then earned his BS in Construction Engineering Technology from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He began his career as Project Engineer for Keiwit and Sons, and in due course became a Superintendent in charge of multi-million-dollar projects throughout the Midwest, Northeast, and Florida. Rand retired in Plantation FL in 2012 where he'd lived for many years.



Rand will be remembered for his loyalty, honesty, and generosity, his love of tradition and celebration, his devotion to his canine companions, and his passion for Nebraska football and Clint Eastwood movies.



Memorial Services, because of COVID dangers, will be held at a later time in Washington, IA.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.