Wilde, Donald JohnOctober 11, 1935 - November 5, 2020Preceded in death by parents, Harold Wilde and Margaret Strobel; and brothers, Fred and Tim. Survived by loving wife of 61 years, Gloria Wilde; children, Cheryl Ann Davis, Thomas Alan Wilde, James Michael Wilde, and Karen Susan Carroll; sister, Mary Strobel; aunt, Dorothy Beck; grandchildren, Ellen Wilde, Aaron Davis, Jenna Davis, Jasper Wilde; many family and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Meals on Wheels. VISITATION: Wednesday, November 11, from 4-7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday 9am, all at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery following Services.