Naber, Frieda



November 2, 2020



On Monday, November 2, 2020 Frieda Naber passed away peacefully in her sleep. She is at home in heaven with her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Donald Naber; and her infant son, Craig Allen. Frieda is survived by her 6 children: April Harvey, Dawn Glaze, Donald Naber II, Seth Naber, Nathan Naber and Anna Naber; and by 13 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.



They invite you to join them for a Memorial Service. The Service will be on Saturday November 14, 2020 at 1pm at Coram Deo Church, 8787 Pacific St, Omaha, NE. A light luncheon will follow the service in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Coram Deo Church building fund.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.