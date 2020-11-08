Thomas, Marion L.August 15, 1921 - November 6, 2020Age 99, passed away November 6, 2020 in Council Bluffs. Marion was born August 15,1921 in Emerson, IA and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1943-46. He worked for Proctor and Gamble and is a member of St. Peters Church. Marion is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia in 2001. Survivors include daughter, Teri Sanderson; grandson, Cody Sanderson; brother, Max and wife, Joyce all Council Bluffs; brother Keith of Minnesota.VISITATION Wednesday 5-7pm. FUNERAL SERVICES Thursday 12 noon all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery with Military Rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard.CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRINGBayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com