Vlasta A. Jelinek
1921 - 2020
BORN
1921
DIED
2020
Jelinek, Vlasta A.

January 28, 1921 - November 6, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, John L. Survived by daughters, Nancy Kadavy, Janet Rockwood, Joan (Richard) Dinsmore; grandchildren, Rachael, Alyssa, Bryan, Andrea, Colin, Mary; 3 great grandchildren.

Private Family Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Friends of Bohemian Cemetery @ Midlands Community Foundation, 217 N. Jefferson St. Papillion, NE. 68046

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
