Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joan Ellen Pearson
Pearson, Joan Ellen

June 2, 1956 - November 5, 2020

FUNERAL SERVICES: Monday, November 9th, 11am at St. Stephen the Martyr Church (16701 S St.). Luncheon immediately following in the Parish Center. GRAVESIDE BURIAL: Following Luncheon, family and friends will lay her to her final resting place at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn.

For those unable to attend in person, a Live Stream of the funeral will be available online.

To view a live broadcast of the Service and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Nov
8
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Nov
9
Wake
St. Stephen the Martyr Church Parish Center
16701 S St
Nov
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Stephen the Martyr Church
16701 S St
Nov
9
Burial
Prospect Hill Cemetery
, Elkhorn, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Hi Jim: I am very sorry for your loss. Please accept my condolence. A lot of good memories from our Sig Ep times together. Gary
Gary Noordam
November 8, 2020
a loved one
November 8, 2020
Lynne Barrett
November 8, 2020
Jim and family, Joan was such a positive sweet person. I have many fond 4th of July memories with Joanie,and Tim, Ellie, Don and Zelga out at my parents (LaVerne and Leone´s) house in Waterloo. I am so sorry for your loss. May she Rest In Peace.
Becky (Keiser) Sunde
November 7, 2020
Jim , Bill and I are so sorry for your loss. Joan was an awesome lady. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Bill and Diane Hess
November 7, 2020