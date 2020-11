Kearns, Martin R.September 4, 1921 - November 6, 2020Age 99. Preceded in death by parents, John and Bridget Kearns; brothers John, James, and Tom Kearns; and sisters, Frances Udron, and Mary E. Lampert. Survived by nephews, Robert Lampert, and Richard Udron (Becky); and nieces, Kathy and Mary Lampert.MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, November 10, at 10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre, Omaha. Memorials will be directed by the family.BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler2202 Hancock St., Bellevue402-291-5000 | bellevuefuneralchapel.com