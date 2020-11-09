Menu
Shirley E. Siebels
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Siebels, Shirley E.

August 18, 1931 - November 7, 2020

Grew up in Milwaukee WI, longtime Omaha resident. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her children. Shirley was very social. She loved spending time with friends and family, sharing her quick wit and great laugh. Always a good listener and wise advisor, Shirley was a great mother and friend, who will be deeply missed. Survived by children, Steven, Marsha Vickland, and Christine Carson; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and brother, Phil Wunsch. Preceded in death by husband, Robert Ellis; and parents, Manetta and Elvin Wunsch.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Nebraska Humane Society or Paralyzed Veterans of America. VISITATION: Wednesday, November 11, from 12:30-1:30pm, with SERVICE following, all at Westlawn Hillcrest. INTERMENT: to follow at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE 68106
Nov
11
Service
1:30p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE 68106
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
