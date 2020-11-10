Kane, Don
Age 90 - November 4, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Don Kane announce that he passed away at CHI Health Missouri Valley, IA Hospital. Don was the son of William and Ann Kane of Stanton, NE. He graduated from Stanton High School, he received his B.S. Degree in Secondary Education from Wayne State, and his Master's Degree from UNO. Don taught Science and was Junior High Principal for Missouri Valley, IA School District for 30 years. Don and his wife, Joanne Robertson Kane, lived and taught in Missouri Valley. During this time, he was refereeing football and basketball (boys and girls) every weekend and in 2002 was inducted into the Iowa High School Officials Hall of Fame. Don loved to golf, getting "2 Holes in One" at the Logan-Missouri Valley Country Club. He advertised this fact with personalized license plates. Don loved all sports, attending Nebraska football games and Creighton basketball since 1964. Don and Joanne, both worked at AK-Sar-Ben Race Track, the Horseman's Park during the summers and after retiring from teaching. Don was a four-sport athlete in High School and in college. Don Kane was the First Omaha World Herald Nebraska State College Athlete of the year 1951. His nephew, Tom Kropp, followed him in 1975, receiving the honor at Kearney State. Don has held the record of the 100 yd. dash in 9.8 and played on the Hall of Fame 1949 undefeated football team. Athletics aside, Wayne State is where he met his wife, Joanne Robertson Kane. Joanne was his biggest fan and knew more about sports than most! Joanne passed away in January 2017.
Don is survived by brother, John "Jack" Kane of Albuquerque, NM; sister, Linda Kane Marshall (Robert) of Springhill, FL; loving sister, Delores "Dee" Kropp of Aurora, NE who passed away in 2016; sister-in-law, Reba Menuey (Bruce d.) of South Sioux City, NE; and brother-in-law, Rod Robertson (Sheryl) of Scottsdale, AZ. Don loved his grandchildren: Karisa Kane Vlasek (Scott), Kiley Kane (Robert Schendle), Captain McKenzie Kane, Kelsey Kane, McKauley Kane (d.), Channing, Connor, Coley O'Neill; and those two special great-grandchildren, Izzy Vlasek and Nate Kane Schendle. Loving our dad more than we can say, are his two children, Kathy Kane O'Neill (Tim), and Donald Scott Kane (Amy). Don always thought he could get a free car from Kathy, and from his fighter pilot son, free Delta airline tickets! But remember, Dad, you always told us, "Nothing is free in life and you have to work really hard to get what you want." That you did, Dad. We will miss you every day. Private Funeral Mass and Burial were held by family. View video online at www.hennesseyonline.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.