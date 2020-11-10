Kathy and Scott, I’m sad to hear about your dad’s death. He and your mom were two of my favorites growing up in MV, although I may have gotten into trouble a time or two in his science class. I visited him at Longview when I was there for my class reunion, and I’m so glad I did. Thank you for sharing his life in photos. ~Kathy Ash

Kathy ash assett November 9, 2020