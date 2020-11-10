Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Florence E. Ostransky
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Ostransky, Florence E.

September 30, 1932 - November 6, 2020

Omaha. Preceded in death by husband Frank; and son Jerry. Survived by children, Rita Wall, Linda (Bill) Dudley, and Richard (Brenda) Ostransky; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Judy Ostransky; siblings, Dorothy Stutzman, Margaret (Mel) Andrews, and Henry Kahlandt; family and friends.

VISITATION: Thursday 9-10am, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 10am, all at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna. INTERMENT: Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers Memorials to Alzheimer's Association.

Roeder Mortuary

11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090

www.RoederMortuary.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
508 Angus St., Gretna, Nebraska
Nov
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
508 Angus St., Gretna, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.