Ostransky, Florence E.
September 30, 1932 - November 6, 2020
Omaha. Preceded in death by husband Frank; and son Jerry. Survived by children, Rita Wall, Linda (Bill) Dudley, and Richard (Brenda) Ostransky; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Judy Ostransky; siblings, Dorothy Stutzman, Margaret (Mel) Andrews, and Henry Kahlandt; family and friends.
VISITATION: Thursday 9-10am, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 10am, all at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna. INTERMENT: Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers Memorials to Alzheimer's Association
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.