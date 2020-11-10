Sandhoefner, Dorothee A. "Dot"



1925 to 2020



Omaha. Preceded in death by husband Joe. Survived by children, Pat (Doug) Durrie, Joedy (Lori), Rick (Sue), Mike (Bernadette), Diane (Matt) Anielak, and Bill; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother Jim Lastovica; family and friends.



Private service was held. Memorials to Roncalli High School or Notre Dame Sisters.



Roeder Mortuary



2727 N 108th St, Omaha 402-496-9000



| www.RoederMortuary.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.