Hansen, Elizabeth A.



April 22, 1969 - November 5, 2020



Elizabeth A. Hansen, age 51 of Council Bluffs, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha.



Elizabeth was born on April 22, 1969 in Council Bluffs to Floyd Jr. and Mary (Straka) Hudson. Elizabeth married Nick Hansen on April 17, 2013.



She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Hudson Jr.; stepfather, Jerome E. Drakeford. She is survived by her husband, Nick Hansen; mother, Mary Drakeford; brothers, Theo Hudson; Dan and Geraldine Hudson; sisters, Joy and Bob Werka; Megan Drakeford; Angela Drakeford; nieces, nephews and other relatives.



VISITATION with family on Thursday, 6–8pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 1pm, at the Funeral Home. Burial at Walnut Hill Cemetery. Memorials to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.