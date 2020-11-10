Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph E. SmsGt Usaf Benn
Benn, Joseph E. SMSgt USAF (Ret.)

February 5, 1930 - November 8, 2020

Joseph was born in Louisville, KY and served in the USAF for 28 years. He is preceded in death by wife, Carla Benn; parents; sister, Rosemary Cunningham. Survived by son, Michael (Michele) Benn; grandchildren: Allexa (Tom) Smith, Branden, Melyssa, Kayla, and Manda Benn; great-grandchildren, Emma and Christopher.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 11am, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. VISITATION: Thursday, 6-8pm, also at the funeral home. Interment with military honors at Cedardale Cemetery.

JOHH A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Bellevue

402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy Co. Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.