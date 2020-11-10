Hundley, Mildred L. "Mickey"
September 24, 1927 - November 4, 2020
Of Omaha, formerly of Lexington, NE. Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Hundley (Yanc Aden) of Lexington; granddaughter, Dani Jo (Dustin) Zeigler of Gretna; step-grandchildren, Casey (Tricia) Aden and Dr. Brandon Aden; great-grandsons, Grant and Nicholas Zeigler; step-great-grandsons, Dominic, Connor and Everett Aden; sister-in-law, Doris Johnson of Lawrence, Kansas and Zora Belle Hundley of Overland Park, Kansas; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Overton "Doc" in 2007; son, David and two brothers-in-law, Ed Hundley & Raymond Johnson.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, 10:30am, at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with Pastor Eddie Mariel, officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page. VISITATION: Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, from 5-7pm, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged. Interment: Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting reynoldslovefunerahome.com
.
REYNOLDS-LOVE FUNERAL HOME
Lexington, NE | 308-324-2221
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.