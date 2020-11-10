Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Katherine M. "Katie" Kimberling
Kimberling, Katherine M. (Negus) "Katie"

September 8, 1958 - November 9, 2020

Survived by husband, Steve Kimberling; daughters: Teresa Janda (Greg), Christine Montes (Adrian) and Amy Stevens (Patrick); stepdaughters: Stacey Price (Ron), Stephanie Pham (Chris) and Breanne Kimberling; 10 grandchildren; 4 brothers; 2 sisters; other relatives and friends.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, November 11th from 5:30pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. Private Family Service. Memorials will be directed by the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-

DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.