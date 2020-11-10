Kimberling, Katherine M. (Negus) "Katie"
September 8, 1958 - November 9, 2020
Survived by husband, Steve Kimberling; daughters: Teresa Janda (Greg), Christine Montes (Adrian) and Amy Stevens (Patrick); stepdaughters: Stacey Price (Ron), Stephanie Pham (Chris) and Breanne Kimberling; 10 grandchildren; 4 brothers; 2 sisters; other relatives and friends.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, November 11th from 5:30pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. Private Family Service. Memorials will be directed by the family.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.