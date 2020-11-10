Nelson, Keith C.



April 23, 1978 - November 7, 2020



Keith C. Nelson, age 42, passed away November 7, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha. Keith was born April 23, 1978 in Council Bluffs and graduated from Tri Center High School in 1996. He attended Iowa Central and Northwest Missouri State. Keith worked for Quality Brands of Omaha, and was an avid Kansas City Royals and Iowa Hawkeye fan. Keith loved spending time and fishing with his son Ethan.



Keith was preceded in death by daughters, Ashlee and Kaitlyn; dad, Mark Welbourne. Survivors include son, Ethan Mark Nelson; and Ethan's mother, Jessica; mother, Sue Welbourne; father, Charles (Margo) Nelson; brother, Kevin (Dea) Nelson; sister, Kari (Kyle) Kunze; brother, Kyle Welbourne; sister, Danielle (JJ) Petersen; grandparents, Jim and Bev Nelson; nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.



VISITATION: Thursday, 5-8pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Live Stream of funeral service can be watched on funeral home website on Keith's obituary page. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment: Neola Township Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.