Allen, Margaret A. (Ostronic)
January 13, 1928 - November 7, 2020
Avid Creighton Volleyball Fan.
Preceded in death by husband, Verlon. Survived by children, Steven Allen, Ken Allen (Kirby Rockwell), Judy McPeck (Nick); grandchildren, Eric, Craig and Bridget McPeck; numerous nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL: Thursday, November 12th, 11am, West Center Chapel with visitation starting at 10am. Interment: Westlawn. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Catholic Church Educational Fund.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.