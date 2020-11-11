Smith, Robert Earl
August 9, 1929 - November 7, 2020
Age 91 years. Preceded in death by parents, Earl and Ellen (Hines) Smith; brothers, Harold and Dale; grandson, Andrew Martin Christiansen; son-in-law, Tim Christiansen.
Survived by loving wife of 69 years, Rosalie "Rosie"; children, Sandy (Terry) Sporven – Papillion, Cindy (Richard) Downing – Ohio, Roseanne Smith – Omaha, Candy Christiansen – Wyoming; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
VISITATION: Wednesday, 6–8pm, at funeral home. VISITATION/FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 10:30–11:30am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Interment: Fairview Cemetery – Papillion.
and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option.
