Carole Anne Keefe
1940 - 2020
BORN
December 9, 1940
DIED
November 2, 2020
Keefe, Carole Anne (Hogan)

December 9, 1940 - November 6, 2020

Carole Keefe, age 79 of Glenwood, IA, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA. Born in New York City.

Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Ruth Hogan; and younger brother, Peter. Survived by husband, Richard Sr. of 59 years; sons, Richard Jr., Christopher and Patrick; brother, James; sisters, Virginia and Patricia; and nieces, Jean, Karen and Lynn; nephews, Michael, Mark and Robert; grandsons, Anthony and Nicholas; granddaughters, Samantha, Cara, Katie, Kayla; and great-granddaughter, Sophia.

Carole joined the U.S. Navy at age 19 and was stationed in Washington D.C. where she met and two years later married Richard. Together they spent 26 more years in the Navy and having the three boys along the way. Having retired in Bellevue NE, She worked for Social Security, while Richard worked for the Air Force at Offutt AFB.

Active in sports, she played volleyball for the Navy and enjoyed bowling throughout her life including the Women's Nationals each year. She enjoyed crocheting and donated many baby blankets and hats to the Shriners for newborns. Along the way she made many friends in and outside the military with whom she was happily engaged.

MEMORIAL MASS: Friday, November 13, 2020, 3pm, at the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Glenwood. VISITATION will be held prior to the service beginning at 2pm. Memorials directed to the family.

Loess Hills Funeral & Cremation Center

Glenwood, IA | (712) 527-5241 | www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church
, Glenwood, Iowa
Nov
13
Memorial Mass
3:00p.m.
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church
, Glenwood, Iowa
