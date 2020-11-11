Wilson, Ronald C.
May 13, 1939 - November 8, 2020
Age 81 - Preceded in death by father, Paul Wilson; mother, Jean Edwards; brothers, Bob and Jerry; sister, Marla Sims and grandson, Steven. Survived by children, Laurie (Steve) Sears, Dan, Barbie (Jeff) Phillips; grandchildren, Beth (BJ), Jennifer (Ryan), JJ (Jenn), DJ, Zachary, Jacob; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Gavin, Vivian, Rosemary, Bonnie and a host of other loving family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.