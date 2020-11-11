Davis, Pastor Earl Marion (Dupree)August 24, 1937 - November 2, 2020Pastor of New Life Church of God in Christ passed November 2, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lily Mae Davis, and his beloved grandson, Kamren Shannon. He is survived by his wife, Ora Lee; two brothers, Erwin and Ralph (Dorothy) Davis, all of Oklahoma City, OK; four children: Earlene Davis, Oklahoma City, OK; Thomas Donre Edwards (Sophie), Riverview, FL; daughter, Liljoy Devine (Pastor Silas Devine), Lakenheath AFB UK; and son, David Davis, Omaha, NE. Also very close family friends, Tracy White and Jon Logue, Omaha, NE; 11 grandchildren, a host of relatives and friends.VISITATION according to CDC guidelines: Friday from 9-11am at Greater St. Paul C.O.G.I.C., 2123 Miami St., Omaha, NE. Followed by FUNERAL SERVICES Friday at 11am. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be sent to the family. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery.ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600