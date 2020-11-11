Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Blanche Wise
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Wise, Blanche

March 20, 1931 - November 9, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Harry Wise, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Susan Rosenberg Wise. Survived by sons, Michael (Janet) Wise and Steven Wise; grandchildren, Noah Wise, Emma Wise and Harry Wise.

Private Family Services Wednesday, November 11, at Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Memorials to Beth El.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.