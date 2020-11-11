Wise, Blanche
March 20, 1931 - November 9, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Harry Wise, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Susan Rosenberg Wise. Survived by sons, Michael (Janet) Wise and Steven Wise; grandchildren, Noah Wise, Emma Wise and Harry Wise.
Private Family Services Wednesday, November 11, at Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Memorials to Beth El.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory
1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.