Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marian J. Larson
1922 - 2020
BORN
1922
DIED
2020
Larson, Marian J.

June 15, 1922 - November 8, 2020

Age 98, of Tekamah, NE.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, November 14, 2020, 2pm at the Tekamah Cemetery in Tekamah, NE. We are following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. Masks will be required and will social distance by household.

Memorials to the family for future designation.

PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES TEKAMAH

Tekamah, NE | 402-374-1551 | www.pelanfuneralservices.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Tekamah Cemetery
, Tekamah, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Pelan Funeral Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.