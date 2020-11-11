Hochstein, Twila Marlene



September 22, 1943 - November 5, 2020



Twila Marlene Hochstein, age 77 of Falls City, NE, was born on September 22, 1943, in Shubert, NE, to Norman E. and Bonna J. (Marchand) Alexander. She passed away November 5 in Lincoln.



Survived by her children: Marty (Becky) Beutler of Omaha, Marcy (Steve) Beutler-Jones of Omaha, Scott (Erin) Hochstein of Missouri Valley, IA; Sheri Hochstein of Omaha; 10 grandchildren; sisters: Nancy Stokes of Falls City, Connie Alexander of Beatrice; brothers: Gary (Alice) Alexander of Auburn, Glenn (Angie) Alexander of Humboldt, Landon (Jan) Alexander of Shubert.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, Nov. 14, 1pm, at Hall Funeral Chapel. VISITATION: Friday, Nov. 13, 9am-5pm, at Hall Funeral Chapel. Inurnment at Nemaha Cemetery following.



Hall Funeral Chapel



707 15th St., Auburn, NE | (402) 274-3131 | www.hallfuneral.net



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.