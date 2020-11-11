Menu
Tom Haiar
Haiar, Tom

Age 63

Tom Haiar, of Norfolk, NE., formerly of Humphrey, NE, died Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, NE.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, Nov 13th, at 10am, at St. Francis Church with Father Wayne Pavela celebrating the Mass. VISITATION: Friday, from 9-10am, at the church. Graveside Service at St. Francis Cemetery. Following CDC guidelines everyone must wear a mask. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to Gass Haney Facebook page. Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.

Duesman Funeral Chapel

402 Main Street, PO Box 583

Humphrey, NE 68642 | (402) 923-1212
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Francis Church
Nov
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Francis Church
