Haiar, Tom
Age 63
Tom Haiar, of Norfolk, NE., formerly of Humphrey, NE, died Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, NE.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, Nov 13th, at 10am, at St. Francis Church with Father Wayne Pavela celebrating the Mass. VISITATION: Friday, from 9-10am, at the church. Graveside Service at St. Francis Cemetery. Following CDC guidelines everyone must wear a mask. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to Gass Haney Facebook page. Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.