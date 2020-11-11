Menu
Alfred Martinez Sr.
Martinez, Alfred Sr.

October 25, 1931 - November 9, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Vicente and Julia Taylor, Carlos Martinez.

Survived by wife, Dee Martinez; daughter, Lela Remijio (Mario); sons, Alfred Jr. (Jill), Mark (Cindi), John (Michelle) and Michael; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Jay Armetta; brothers, Charles Martinez and Robert Martinez; numerous other family members.

Private family service. The family will announce a celebration of Al's life at a later date when it is safe to do so.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ

FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street

(402) 731-1234

www.klsfuneralhome.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
