Martinez, Alfred Sr.October 25, 1931 - November 9, 2020Preceded in death by parents, Vicente and Julia Taylor, Carlos Martinez.Survived by wife, Dee Martinez; daughter, Lela Remijio (Mario); sons, Alfred Jr. (Jill), Mark (Cindi), John (Michelle) and Michael; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Jay Armetta; brothers, Charles Martinez and Robert Martinez; numerous other family members.Private family service. The family will announce a celebration of Al's life at a later date when it is safe to do so.